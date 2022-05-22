 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Student Loan Forgiveness

  • Comments

I took out student loans with minimal information and understanding of the long-term impact. Amongst ongoing offers of loan forgiveness, reality indicated I remained responsible for what I borrowed. I worked many hours, sacrificed wants, and paid them off in November 2020.

I understand forgiving student loans taken under duress, promissory estoppel, or anything fraud related. The key term being fraud. I can understand forgiving student loans resulting from severe injury or disability. I cannot understand forgiving student loans just because people protest, believing entitlement. Blaming others for our shortcomings does not bode well for an economically stable society. I believe the calls to forgive student loans are a recipe for disaster and a direct insult to all the hard-working people who paid (or are paying) theirs off. Setting an example by forgiving loans without a legitimate reason will only harm our society and breakdown the fundamentals of economics. Having a utopian society is a great goal in theory but reality must take place at the forefront.

Jason Halper

People are also reading…

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: American Fascism

Beware, citizens, because history is repeating itself. The attempt at a one-party state, scapegoats and false iflags, hate.... Here's a poem f…

Letter: Grooming

The latest Republican vile lie spewing from its party's leadership is that Democrats and Independent voting Americans are "grooming" our child…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News