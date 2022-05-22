Letter: Student Loan Forgiveness

I took out student loans with minimal information and understanding of the long-term impact. Amongst ongoing offers of loan forgiveness, reality indicated I remained responsible for what I borrowed. I worked many hours, sacrificed wants, and paid them off in November 2020.

I understand forgiving student loans taken under duress, promissory estoppel, or anything fraud related. The key term being fraud. I can understand forgiving student loans resulting from severe injury or disability. I cannot understand forgiving student loans just because people protest, believing entitlement. Blaming others for our shortcomings does not bode well for an economically stable society. I believe the calls to forgive student loans are a recipe for disaster and a direct insult to all the hard-working people who paid (or are paying) theirs off. Setting an example by forgiving loans without a legitimate reason will only harm our society and breakdown the fundamentals of economics. Having a utopian society is a great goal in theory but reality must take place at the forefront.