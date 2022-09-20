Letter: Student Loan Forgiveness

Democrats applaud the approval of $32 billion in student loan forgiveness and conservatives are asking questions:

-Why is it called it "forgiveness" not “bail-out”? If you enrolled at AU majoring in Gender and Women’s Studies do you expect us to pay your tuition and later unemployment benefits?

-How can a president print money without approval of the electorate (Congress)? Our precious tax dollars are laundered between the Legislative and Executive Branches by an unaccountable regulatory agency. The more debt that the Feds pay off, the more heavily-subsidized universities will raise tuition prices. Does anyone see a problem here? The public/ private universities that receive Federal funding are immune from scrutiny, they attack for-profit schools for employment unfulfilled, colleges that never promised jobs and loan repayment to Black Studies majors.

-Does this help or hurt our path forward? The Democrats offer their traditional "free stuff" election ploy as we approach the mid-terms. We need to communicate to independent voters that our American fabric is being destroyed.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side