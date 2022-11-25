 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS

The $10,000 student loan payments, now on hold, were going to be paid by check directly to the students who contracted for the loads. Are you kidding me! Will the recipients pay on their loans with that cash or will they use it for vacations as some recipients have already planned. This Administration is absolutely incompetent regarding this issue. Why would the payments not be sent to the loan holders? This action confirms the suspicion that the payments were in lieu of votes. Shamefully illustrative of the rot and someone should pay

Loyal M Johnson Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

