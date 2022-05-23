Letter: STUDENT LOANS-WHAT TO DO

Do not cancel balances on student loans. It both sets a bad precedent and is unfair to those who have fulfilled their obligations and have repaid their federal student loans.

Instead, I suggest:

1) Eliminate interest on all federal student loans going forward

2) Apply all interest payments on all outstanding federal loans to the principal balance of those loans.

I believe that this is a more equitable approach in keeping with individual responsibility, yet making the loans more reasonable and fair. Eliminating interest on such loans significantly reduces the burden on graduates.. Retroactively applying interest already paid to the loan balance, likewise, alleviates the financial hardship on college graduates while still requiring them to meet their financial obligations .

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

