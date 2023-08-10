Joe Biden claims incessantly that he stands steadfastly for the working man and woman. Then he pushes for the forgiveness of student loans for 40 million students at a cost of 400 billion dollars, yes 400 with a B. These loan recipients legitimately agreed to accept the loans and pay them back with no coercion. Interestingly, although the recipients will not have to pay the loans if this action is consummated, the rest of us working men and women are on the hook for the loans through our taxes. Why is it that there is a special group who receives preferred treatment at the expense of the rest of us? A shameful and blatant attempt to buy votes. Furthermore, Congress is the only body of government that that is charged with spending our taxes. Anyone who supports this nonsense and obvious malfeasance, whether Democrat or Republican, does not believe in basic fairness and does not support the Constitution that has served us so admirably for these many years.