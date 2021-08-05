 Skip to main content
Letter: Student Loans
Why is it that our daughter(teacher) and son in law (social worker) worked nine years saving to pay our son in laws student loans? Because he owed the money for the loans? Is it right for those going directly into the workforce having to pay for those choosing to borrow money to go to college? Since when should many lower income people have to pay for debts of higher income people? Did people not understand the meaning of loan who started college?

Dave Locey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

