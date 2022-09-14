Letter: Student Loans

Blaming government elected officials for trying to help our neighbors with student debt misses out on the reason many ended up in deep debt to begin with.

I was lucky to go to a state university with the help of grants and Federal student loans. I was fortunate enough to get the help that allowed me to pay off my loans without having to go through banking institutions that charged high interest rates and then multiplied the debt with penalties/late charges if payments were late.

Working part-time jobs allowed me to pay off the loans without getting gouged by financiers. That was in the 70's. Now student debt has ballooned as predatory finance companies continue to reel in the dough from high interest, penalties and late fees.

Shame on them. A $20,000 loan should not be allowed to balloon up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Donna Johnson

Midtown