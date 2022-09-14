 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Student Loans

  • Comments

Blaming government elected officials for trying to help our neighbors with student debt misses out on the reason many ended up in deep debt to begin with.

I was lucky to go to a state university with the help of grants and Federal student loans. I was fortunate enough to get the help that allowed me to pay off my loans without having to go through banking institutions that charged high interest rates and then multiplied the debt with penalties/late charges if payments were late.

Working part-time jobs allowed me to pay off the loans without getting gouged by financiers. That was in the 70's. Now student debt has ballooned as predatory finance companies continue to reel in the dough from high interest, penalties and late fees.

Shame on them. A $20,000 loan should not be allowed to balloon up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

People are also reading…

Donna Johnson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: MAGA Republicans

In a nationally televised speech from Philadelphia, President Biden identified MAGA Republicans as evil, and a "clear and present danger" to o…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News