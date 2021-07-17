Letter: 'Study: 91% of families here qualify for child tax credit

Re: the July 15 article "Study: 91% of families here qualify for child tax credit."
I was shocked when I read the headline that 91% of Tucson families would qualify for the Child Tax Credit. I had no idea Tucson was so poverty stricken! Then I read the article and learned that families making up to $150,000 and individuals making up to $75,000 qualify for these payments. I was again amazed, but not in a good way. That is a lot of income! I don't think the government needs to be giving money to families making this much. That is way too high a threshold for inclusion into a poverty program. I hope the program will not be renewed with such overly generous criteria. I will certainly write to my government representatives about this excessive amount.
Paige Hamner
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.