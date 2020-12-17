 Skip to main content
Letter: Stuff and Nonsense!
In a December 15 opinion piece James Broughal of the Koch-funded Mercatus Center makes a number of bizarre assertions.

He somehow imagines that Joe Biden might well “follow his party’s leftmost flank” which would “certainly antagonize Republicans and centrists . . .”

Why Biden, a career-long centrist and friend of big business would follow along with Ilhan Omar and AOC at this late date is left unexplained. I personally don’t think there’s a chance Joe Biden will turn into Bernie Sanders.

Broughal laments “the exploding federal deficit” though he doesn’t mention the “explosion” was caused by the Republican-engineered tax cut which mainly benefitted the top 1%. And the solution to the deficit—“entitlement reform”! That’s right—cut Social Security to cover the billionaires’ windfall.

It seems to me that the danger to reasonable government isn’t extremists on the left, but those on the right.

David Steinberg

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

