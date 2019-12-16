Martha McSally must feel stymied by the candidacy of Mark Kelly. His aeronautic achievements are far more impressive. So she's unable to play that old Air Force pilot card for any measurable gain. For the same reason she's unable to spew falsehoods about Kelly, as is her historical approach to campaigning, as it will be obvious that it's just self-serving, even to her Republican supporters. And she can't run on her Senate record to date as there is nothing to offer.
I suppose she could hang her helmet with Trump and Pence. But the public (even in AZ) are wising up to that travesty. She's been a bit reluctant, it seems, to embrace that sinking ship even though she was all onboard a year ago. Despite the $$$$ being heaped upon her by the GOP to support her campaign she's caught in the middle and clueless as to direction.
Status quo for McSally...clueless
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
