That would be totally ignoring the catastrophic consequences of climate change when discussing energy production. That would be blaming the current administration for the effects of 50 years of deficit spending. That would be charging it's politically motivated to investigate obvious crimes by the former President. (an attempted coup, intentionally concealing classified documents) Real solutions to our many problems requires us all to look at facts and not political ideology. An example is climate change. There is overwhelming scientific evidence showing fossil fuels are heating the planet, and unfortunately we can see it happening right before our eyes. Yet a major party calls it a hoax without ever refuting any of the scientific evidence. It serves none of us to deny the facts and obstruct solutions to a serious problem that affects all of us.