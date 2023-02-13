Since the February 6, letter opened up the stupidity discussion, here are my thoughts. Are you stupid if you support the Biden Administration’s: responsibility in raising the cost of the average family’s basic needs by $5,000 per year; the failure to enforce current immigration laws, thus allowing 5 million illegals to enter our nation in less that two years and the flood of fentynal: profligate spending causing record breaking inflation; insistence on promulgating a flawed green energy policy that will result in a fragile energy grid; and obvious lack of recognition of rampart crime in many parts of the nation? Are you stupid if you support: forgiveness of legal student loans totaling nearly 500 billion of our dollars to obviously buy votes; or the use of the FBI and the Department of Justice for obvious political means? To quote Forrest Gump, “stupid is as stupid does”.