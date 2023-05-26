Which is more important, human lives or the 2nd Amendment? What will it take to stop these outrageous massacres? Kids are afraid to go to school, adults afraid to go shopping, opening a (wrong) car door or ringing

someone's front doorbell late at night, could get you killed.

What's the common answer: GUNS and the refusal of our elected officials to get together and do SOMETHING, AND THE THREE P's: Power, Prestige and Perks (money from businesses and free trips).

Do the words "militia" and "arms" allow us the right to weapons of war and killing a stranger, friend or family member?

This should no longer be a political or selfish issue. We have had more mass killings than days in this year so far. STOP THE KILLING NOW!

Peter Strauss

Marana