Letter: STUPIDITY

We as citizens of this country must be either stupid, ignorant, and/or just plain numb to not be actively concerned and verbally outraged regarding the crisis at the southern border. How in the world can any of us be satisfied when the Administration is doing nothing, regardless of current laws, to stem the flow of illegals entering our country. Each of these illegals is supported with cell phones, transportation, housing, and food with our tax dollars. Except for those bused to New York, Washington DC, and Chicago, we have no idea where the other plus one million people have been transported to. To make this scenario even more surreal, those cities who have received the bused illegals are complaining that they do not have enough resources to handle the flow, although it is a small fraction of the total entering the country. This is Bizarro World. This Administration will not even recognize that there is a problem.