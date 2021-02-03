 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stuttering To The Presidency
View Comments

Letter: Stuttering To The Presidency

  • Comments

Joe Biden has helped many young people with overcoming the hurdles of stuttering, including Brayden Harrington, 13. Brayden gave a brilliant rendition of JFK’s words at the virtual Inaugural Ball, “Ask not what your country can do for you, Ask what you can do for your country.” Our newly elected president inspired this young man to overcome being bullied, being to shy, and of being a victim, to speaking such mighty words before our nation.

It truly is a new day from the abyss of the last four years of misery. Where a president, who stuttered, can see himself in the shoes of a young man, who stuttered, and together help our nation to regain what we can do for one another.

Joseph Robinett

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News