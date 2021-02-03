Letter: Stuttering To The Presidency

Joe Biden has helped many young people with overcoming the hurdles of stuttering, including Brayden Harrington, 13. Brayden gave a brilliant rendition of JFK’s words at the virtual Inaugural Ball, “Ask not what your country can do for you, Ask what you can do for your country.” Our newly elected president inspired this young man to overcome being bullied, being to shy, and of being a victim, to speaking such mighty words before our nation.
It truly is a new day from the abyss of the last four years of misery. Where a president, who stuttered, can see himself in the shoes of a young man, who stuttered, and together help our nation to regain what we can do for one another.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
