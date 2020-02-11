Letter: Style of Federal Buildings

As a retired classical archaeologist I find absurd the proposed executive order that all Federal buildings costing more than $50 million be built in the style of ancient Greece and Rome. In the first place those societies practiced slavery, routinely tortured suspects, denied the vote to women, and both Athens and Rome were aggressive, brutal imperial powers. All of those values were antithetical, or should be to modern democracies.
Second, the great temples and bath buildings were enormously wasteful of material and space, and the baths especially wasted vast quantities of fuel. Specialists reckon that heating the baths alone contributed to deforestation, with consequent erosion, silting up of harbors and estuaries, and consequent increases of malaria. All of these costs together are thought to have contributed significantly to the economic breakdown of the Roman Empire.
Modern design and materials not only better reflect modern democratic values, but perform the vital function of reducing pollution and global warming.
Sterling Vinson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.