Letter: Style of Federal Buildings
View Comments

Letter: Style of Federal Buildings

As a retired classical archaeologist I find absurd the proposed executive order that all Federal buildings costing more than $50 million be built in the style of ancient Greece and Rome. In the first place those societies practiced slavery, routinely tortured suspects, denied the vote to women, and both Athens and Rome were aggressive, brutal imperial powers. All of those values were antithetical, or should be to modern democracies.

Second, the great temples and bath buildings were enormously wasteful of material and space, and the baths especially wasted vast quantities of fuel. Specialists reckon that heating the baths alone contributed to deforestation, with consequent erosion, silting up of harbors and estuaries, and consequent increases of malaria. All of these costs together are thought to have contributed significantly to the economic breakdown of the Roman Empire.

Modern design and materials not only better reflect modern democratic values, but perform the vital function of reducing pollution and global warming.

Sterling Vinson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News