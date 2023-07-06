The resurfacing threat of fascism in our society, is posing a grave danger to our democracy. To counter this destructive ideology, we must draw lessons from history and recognize its signs.

Fascists exploit super-patriotism and super-Americanism to gain power, dividing society by targeting religious, racial, economic, and cultural groups, while denying the importance of international cooperation.

Their goal is to undermine democracy by systematically stripping citizens of their fundamental rights, by jeopardizing the rights of women, parental decision-making, business inclusivity, educators autonomy, and libraries' role in providing diverse books.

The peril of fascism lies in its ability to foster hatred, division, and indifference among Americans, hindering us from addressing true problems with viable solutions.

To safeguard democracy, our collective actions must involve educating ourselves and others, promoting inclusivity, engaging in civil discourse, exercising democratic rights through voting, and remaining vigilant against the signs of Fascism.

United, we can preserve freedom, equality, and justice, ensuring democracy endures for generations to come.

Donna Johnson

Midtown