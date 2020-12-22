Letter: successful vaccinations

Re: the Dec. 17 article "A hopeful time, given the success of past vaccination efforts."
A particularly notable success of past vaccinations was bringing the smallpox vaccine from Europe to the Americas back in 1803. Named the Balmis Expedition after the doctor who led it, it was especially tricky back then keeping the vaccine viable while crossing the Atlantic given the slow transport and no refrigeration. That difficulty was overcome ingeniously, successively vaccinating children brought along on the trip. Don’t worry: totally safe for the children, no one on the expedition got smallpox.
Upon reaching America, thousands of Americans, mostly of Central and South America, were vaccinated and thereby made safe from smallpox, a truly ghastly disease that was laying waste to people of the New World.
Considered the first international healthcare expedition in history, and described as “noble,” the Balmis Expedition is recounted in the book, Saving the World, by Julia Alvarez. Highly recommendable.
Paul Sheppard
Midtown
