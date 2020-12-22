 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: successful vaccinations
View Comments

Letter: successful vaccinations

Re: the Dec. 17 article "A hopeful time, given the success of past vaccination efforts."

A particularly notable success of past vaccinations was bringing the smallpox vaccine from Europe to the Americas back in 1803. Named the Balmis Expedition after the doctor who led it, it was especially tricky back then keeping the vaccine viable while crossing the Atlantic given the slow transport and no refrigeration. That difficulty was overcome ingeniously, successively vaccinating children brought along on the trip. Don’t worry: totally safe for the children, no one on the expedition got smallpox.

Upon reaching America, thousands of Americans, mostly of Central and South America, were vaccinated and thereby made safe from smallpox, a truly ghastly disease that was laying waste to people of the New World.

Considered the first international healthcare expedition in history, and described as “noble,” the Balmis Expedition is recounted in the book, Saving the World, by Julia Alvarez. Highly recommendable.

Paul Sheppard

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News