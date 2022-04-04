Letter: Such Shabby Support

I can't connect Biden's URGENT call for fighting this "great battle for freedom: between democracy and autocracy, between liberty and repression, between a rules-based order and one governed by brute force."

with the US' and NATO's reluctance to give Ukraine the weapons it begs for, that are needed to stop Russian bombs from falling on civilian homes, schools, hospitals, and civic buildings.

Yes, the West should fear nuclear war. So should the East. Whether Putin is totally rational or partially insane, there is no credible scenario that he would allow his country to be polluted with nuclear fallout just because the Uks are downing his bombers before they can discharge their load of destruction and death.

David fights Goliath with one hand tied behind his back, and whenever the Big Guy bloodies his face, we shout, "Atta boy, David! Take another one for democracy, liberty and the rules-based order!"

Is that how to answer what President Biden has called, "the test of all time"?

Bruce Joffe

South Tucson

