Letter: Sudden outage by Dems over bused migrants

Hurrah, it seems that Republican Governors Abbott of TX, DeSantis of FL and Ducey here have finally got the attention of open borders Democrats by busing migrants to their cities and towns, i.e., Martha's Vineyard, Washington, D.C., NY City, and Chicago. They are outraged. Democrat CA Governor Newsome has asked politically biased USAG Garland to intervene with prosecutions. Border towns in Arizona, i.e., Yuma, and Texas have been dealing for the last 20 months under Biden with unprecedented numbers of illegal entrants being released into their neighborhoods. No complaints from these distant Democrat Mayors and Governors. They fake ignorance of Biden's DHS/ICE using contractors to bus and airlift tens of thousands of illegal entrants in the dead of night to areas throughout the country. Using unmarked buses and airplanes and the transport personnel told to keep quiet about it. Did all of those 'migrants', including unaccompanied teen children, give their consent and knew where they were going? All ok because Biden's DHS did it. Prosecute them!
Amanda Blakely
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.