Letter: sudden republican conscience

The sudden emergence of republican conscience and empathy is a perverse joke.
“Perhaps it’s time to accept that Trump lost.”
“Maybe that Arizona audit is a problem.”
“Ya know, this covid thing is real, get the shot!” (That one is usually given from a hospital bed)
The republican party and all its current messaging is a monster that republicans have been building for decades. As long as something gives them more power, republicans have embraced it. From radical evangelicalism, to anti science, to stop the steal, no cause is too slimy so long as it brings in voters.
The current outcries from republicans are disingenuous, self-serving, and as usual, only delivered after the very thing they have been promoting harms them personally.
Republicans built the republican party cheering its awesomeness every step of the way; they need to stop asking others to rescue them from it.
David Reynolds
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.