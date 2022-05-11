 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sudent Loans

It has been reported that President Biden is considering forgiving student loans. One figure that is being tossed about is $10,000 per student. On a personal basis I think that this is a bad idea.

First, I personally graduated from college without incurring any debt. I did it by working 1-2 jobs a day plus going to school. I am sure that there are other students today who are doing the same thing to not go into debt. The only problem is that sometimes you trade work for grades.

Second, it teaches students not to honor their obligations. They signed the paperwork for the loans, now they don't expect to pay it back.

Third, canceling $10,000 debt per student would cost the U.S. taxpayers 321 billion dollars.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

