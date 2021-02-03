Letter: Suggestions for Legislative Reform on Elections

Having read the Republican ideas for Election reforms in AZ, I can think of several additional ideas:
1- Any person on the ballot whose name begins with T and ends in P gets 10% more “bonus votes.”
2- Republicans always get 10% “bonus votes.” Because they’re always right.
3- Anyone in the Legislature who is a Republican can “make ballots go away.” This is simply fair.
4- The Legislature can decide who won without the messy, time-consuming and tedious job of allowing people to “vote.” This saves so much money.
5- If Democrats really want to “vote” they have to hop on one leg while reciting the Amendments to the Constitution. Republicans can vote if they can name 1 of the 3 branches of Government.
6- (For Republicans only) Judiciary, Executive, Legislative.
7- Democrats can use mail-in ballots only if postmarked from a different state.
Norman Epstein, MD
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.