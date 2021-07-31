 Skip to main content
Letter: Suicide by Covid
Letter: Suicide by Covid

I won't mourn those who decide to commit suicide by OVID because it is their right to do so. I have yet to hear any of the non vaxers take responsibility for wasting hospital beds and costs or saying how they will prevent spreading the virus, especially to children under 12 who have no choice. I think we all should be about protecting children.

I saw a piece on TV about seat belt laws in the 60s.I remember those days. The deciding factor was insurance companies requiring them and not paying for accidents where people didn't wear them.

In 60 days, insurance companies should deny claims for COVID hospitalizations. No whining about masks. Covid could have been over by now.

Barbara Moore

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

