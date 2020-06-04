Letter: Summer of 2020
After a shutdown of the US economy due to COVID and the flames of fear fanned by the media daily, I am not surprised to see people protesting. First it was people begging their Governors to allow them out of the house and back to work. Of course these protesters were severely chastised by the press and some threatened with arrest and jail time by their governors for not following social distancing guidelines. So now people are scarred and generally unhappy.

All it took was a single spark of criminal police brutality to initiate the protests and violence seen across the US. I understand the protests. I do not understand the riots. Who is organizing and funding these riots? Who is organizing the theft and staging of material Intended to cause damage to businesses and promote looting and violence.

This is an election year. I wonder if foreign governments are taking advantage of these citations to ensure protests and riots continue through the Presidential election? Real foreign interference? Hmm.

Calvin Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

