Letter: Sunday Mornings

“These are the times that try men’s souls.” No, not the Revolutionary War, but the coronavirus. Being an avid basketball fan from Indiana, I thought I would miss March Madness the most, but that’s not it at all! I most miss no church Sunday mornings. I know, like many churches, we at St Marks UMC have an on-line service, but something huge is missing! It’s my Brothers and Sisters, my true friends even though I only see them once a week. Although I’m only an average singer, I miss proclaiming worship and praise for my Lord and Savior, and Heavenly Father.
Jeff Blackburn, MD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
