Letter: Sunday's Nation/World: " Supporters rally in Washington...."

I firmly believe the AP, therefore the AZ Daily Star, shows an extremely irresponsible decision by publishing a front page article in this section on a far right fascist group. Included were two full color photos of members marching in support of the defeated current White House resident. Multiple naming of the far right fascist group in the article gives them publicity, which they crave and are happy to get for free. This is beyond disappointing and, as I said, irresponsible. I strongly suggest your news team have an educated committee vet their decisions before these grave mistakes against our electorate see the light of day in your paper.
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
