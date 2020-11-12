Letter: Super Delegates; The Democrats' Electoral College

Some advice for the Democratic party: Get rid of the Super Delegates. Next you should, Get rid of the Super Delegates and if you really want to fix things - GET RID OF THE SUPER DELEGATES! Or stop complaining about the Electoral College. Otherwise you just look like Hypocrites. Ignore this and you risk alienating your own base. Will this fix America? No, as long as we have no true third party then too many voters will be disenfranchised, but at least you'll stop handing the party over to snobby "partycrats" that think they know what is best for the country and step on the will of their own rank and file.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
