 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Super Delegates; The Democrats' Electoral College
View Comments

Letter: Super Delegates; The Democrats' Electoral College

Some advice for the Democratic party: Get rid of the Super Delegates. Next you should, Get rid of the Super Delegates and if you really want to fix things - GET RID OF THE SUPER DELEGATES! Or stop complaining about the Electoral College. Otherwise you just look like Hypocrites. Ignore this and you risk alienating your own base. Will this fix America? No, as long as we have no true third party then too many voters will be disenfranchised, but at least you'll stop handing the party over to snobby "partycrats" that think they know what is best for the country and step on the will of their own rank and file.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News