Letter: Super Spreader in Chief
Letter: Super Spreader in Chief

Let me be clear. I hope President Trump fully recovers from his bout with Covid. I have a hard time feeling great sympathy for him though. His behavior, just short of licking doorknobs on the way out of a Covid unit, has been reckless. If he wants to infect maskless supporters at his rallies, well, that’s on them. But as they return to their families, go shopping and hit the local Target, they are exposing the rest of us. Not sharing when his last negative Covid test was and arriving too late to the debate to be tested, is concerning. If he knowingly subjected everyone in that debate room to Covid, his disregard for other people is monstrous. I want the man to fully recover by Nov. 3rd so he can experience the Blue Wave that’s coming. America is so much better than this.

Susan Miller-Pinhey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

