Letter: Super Spreader

A Super Spreader event is now taking place at our Southern border. Tens of thousands of unvaccinated people from all over the world are being released into our country. During a pandemic, Biden is shipping these people to every corner of the United States. Biden demands that Americans get vaccinated, but then puts millions of Americans at risk with these unvaccinated, undocumented immigrants (and who knows how many other diseases are being carried). Biden wants to restrict people flying into our country by making them prove that they are vaccinated, while the undocumented simply walk across the the border and say things like "Take me to Chicago". The insanity of this "EVENT" is obvious!!
Jack Hingstrum
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.