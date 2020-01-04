Letter: Superfund site backlog

Among all the environmental concerns brought on by President Trump's tenure, the growing backlog of Superfund sites ranks highly. The number of these designated locations nationally has tripled since the Obama administration, the biggest backlog in 15 years. Not only a national concern, Tucson continues to uncover/ discover such sites, bringing the concern close to home. I urge readers to contact state and national legislators, urging them to address this critical issue.
Roger Shanley
East side
