Letter: Superhero??!! Hardly, “subhero” is more like it

The idea of Donald Trump being considered as a “superhero” is very stupid and ridiculous. Trump is an extremely ignorant, selfish, demented psychopath, liar, and racist. Nothing he says or writes can be believed; he is 100% evil. Just about all of his actions are evil. Hopefully the January 6 committee will recommend that he be indicted for his treasonable actions on January 6, 2021.

God does NOT work through Trump!! (perhaps the opposition does?)

Questions for “Trumpers”:

Why do you believe his lies? Why do you accept him as “authority”?

Did it ever occur to you that your ideas could be mistaken?

The reason for the questions is to get people to think for themselves, instead of merely “reacting” to “authority”. It helps to question ALL “authority”

Flora Frederick

Midtown