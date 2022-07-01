Letter: Superior court ruling on abortion.

I am in shock with the ruling today! The three judges did not tell the truth in their confirmation hearings. Roe vs Wade has held for 49 years and held up with various challenges. I now have “fears” of what other decisions made by the Supreme Court will now be on the target. It’s not a Democrat or republican issue but has become a liberty issue. I “fear” we are now heading on a downward spiral to losing liberties. Turning governing to States, on so many of my “fears”, is the start of chaos. I will be working to elect city; county, state and national representatives of government that reflect the “right to choose” no matter whether a women’s, men’s or LGTBQiA2S rights and liberties.