 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Superior court ruling on abortion.

  • Comments

I am in shock with the ruling today! The three judges did not tell the truth in their confirmation hearings. Roe vs Wade has held for 49 years and held up with various challenges. I now have “fears” of what other decisions made by the Supreme Court will now be on the target. It’s not a Democrat or republican issue but has become a liberty issue. I “fear” we are now heading on a downward spiral to losing liberties. Turning governing to States, on so many of my “fears”, is the start of chaos. I will be working to elect city; county, state and national representatives of government that reflect the “right to choose” no matter whether a women’s, men’s or LGTBQiA2S rights and liberties.

Mary Schneider

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gun Control

The real problem is not guns, gun owners, access to guns, mental health, the second amendment, or thoughts and prayers. It's MONEY. In order t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News