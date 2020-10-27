 Skip to main content
Letter: Superior life prayer
Watching the confirmation hearings on Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court today I see she has had a wonderful life of God's favor.

Ms. Barrett says she is a believer in prayer. I know of many that believe in prayer that have prayed for some time for help in the daily food to mouth, rent to shelter and doctor to health problems in America today. If she votes to overturn the ACA can she replace with something as good for those who have no other choice? If she votes to overturn Roe vs Wade, will she say in return, that the children born of

this decision have a right to affordable health care, food and shelter and the love and compassion of a country sympathetic to their place in this life? If they are of a color not acceptable, a sexual determination not acceptable or unable to work to support themselves will this be held against them?

I believe Amy Coney Barrett is an answer to Donald Trump's prayers.

Sue Rux

East side

