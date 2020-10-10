 Skip to main content
Letter: Superman President Trump
Four days after testing positive for Covid19, President Trump is showing no signs of the virus. That is per his doctor. No fever and oxygen levels are high. Trump is 74 and on the heavy side, but not obese. Pundits at CNN have been saying for years how unhealthy Trump is and laughed at his fondness for fast foods. Maybe there is something therapeutic in those french fries. Since Trump was diagnosed with Covid, sick with hate filled Democrats have wished him a lengthy severe illness and even death. If Trump's recovery holds as of today, 10/6, it will be nothing short of miraculous and he can be labeled a superman! Compare his recovery to CNN's athletic Chris Cumo, who took weeks to recover. Trump has fast tracked Covid therapeutics at the FDA like Remdesivir, which he is taking, and Regeneron, which he is also taking under his "compassionate use" Right to Try legislation. We see the positive results. It's a bird, it's a plane, no it's President Trump!

Michael Wayne

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

