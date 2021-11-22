 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Supply and Demand
View Comments

Letter: Supply and Demand

  • Comments

I hear that increased wages results in increased retail, if that is true why is it that industries are raising prices even though they are reaping records profits? Supply and demand. If supply is limited since they can't get enough immigrants (stuck at the border) to work in those packing plants then they get an over supply of cattle and an under supply of beef. Beef prices go up and food packers make record profits. Everyone else takes a hit (restaurants, cattle ranchers and consumers). If wages go up and the businesses can afford to cut their margins then the prices need not go up, but they always do and when costs go down? More profit. Bottom line is inflation is as much a function of greed as it is anything else. More incentive if the businessman is on the opposite side of the political spectrum from the current administration.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News