Letter: Supply Chain Problems and Unintended Consequences
Letter: Supply Chain Problems and Unintended Consequences

Recently, the President said, “that there are no supply chain problems and "everyone was able to get what they wanted for Christmas”.

Some months ago, a problem delivering chips for electronics and auto manufacturers was occurring. Production for both industries dropped meaning fewer new cars. Demand was constant and supply decreased resulting in new car prices to increase.

Along with new car prices rising, used car prices also increased approximately 25%. Thus, both new and used cars became more lucrative for thieves. In the last several weeks, two elected government officials have been car-jacked (both Representative Mary Gay Scanlon’s Acura MDX and Illinois State Senator Kimberly Lightfoot’s Mercedes Benz).

So, Mr. President, at least two industries did not get everything they wanted for Christmas!

Warren Wright

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

