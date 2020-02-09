Letter: Suppoort the law or not, that is the question for McSally!
Letter: Suppoort the law or not, that is the question for McSally!

Bless her heart, our appointed Senator Martha McSally voted against the removal of Pres. Trump from office because it would have been inopportune, disruptive, and divisive (her words). If it had not been the Pres., but the boss of the mafia (could someone explain the difference to me right now?), McSally would have obviously argued the same way. She swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, not to overcome divisiveness in our country and to ignore all proof. The House had plenty of rock-solid witnesses and overwhelming evidence, conviction was rendered in a legally impeccable manner, but the Rep. Senators decided that money and total loyalty to Trump matter more than the laws and their own oaths. It is a stunning but revealing non-sequitur for McSally that she exonerated the Pres. in order to guarantee ‘fair’ elections. From a historical perspective, we have now moved into the transitional period from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire in which the rulers were free to do whatever pleased them.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

