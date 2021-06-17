 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Support American Rescue Plan
View Comments

Letter: Support American Rescue Plan

  • Comments

In May 2019 Governor Ducey’s office said Arizona’s GDP was up by 4% which was the 4th fastest in the nation, outpacing California, Florida and Texas.

Less than a year later, COVID came and shut down nearly all that growth. The unemployment rate grew from 4.9% to 6.8%.

Biden’s plan will:

- Provide $4.3B for state fiscal relief

- Provide $3B for local fiscal relief. These monies could renters who are behind on their rents.

- Provide $2.6B to get our schools open and back on track

- Economic impact payments of up to $1,400 per person (above the $600 per person provided in December) for more than 4.4 million adults and 2 million children. This is important because 16% of all AZ adults living with children report that the children in their household do not have enough to eat.

Let’s get the American Rescue Plan passed and help Arizona and its citizens now!

Melissa Westbrook

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Socialism

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked the fourth wealthiest country in the world. Then along came Hugo Chavez who promised free almost every…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News