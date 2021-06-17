Letter: Support American Rescue Plan

In May 2019 Governor Ducey’s office said Arizona’s GDP was up by 4% which was the 4th fastest in the nation, outpacing California, Florida and Texas.
Less than a year later, COVID came and shut down nearly all that growth. The unemployment rate grew from 4.9% to 6.8%.
Biden’s plan will:
- Provide $4.3B for state fiscal relief
- Provide $3B for local fiscal relief. These monies could renters who are behind on their rents.
- Provide $2.6B to get our schools open and back on track
- Economic impact payments of up to $1,400 per person (above the $600 per person provided in December) for more than 4.4 million adults and 2 million children. This is important because 16% of all AZ adults living with children report that the children in their household do not have enough to eat.
Let’s get the American Rescue Plan passed and help Arizona and its citizens now!
Melissa Westbrook
Foothills
