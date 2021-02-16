Letter: Support Biden's 30x30 conservation plan

As a retired teacher and avid camper, hiker, and traveler, I can honestly say there is no greater freedom, joy, and peace of mind, for my mental and physical health, than to hike. That applies not only to me but also to my kids and grandkids who call Arizona home. The desert is a special place to reflect and look toward the future. Its gentle quietness draws me and mends my wounds, The summer monsoons have always been a welcome relief from the extreme heat. But I have seen the many changes in the desert landscape, population, and climate since 1974 when I arrived here from the Midwest. Because of climate change, I fear my grandchildren will never know the celebration of the monsoon rains passing by. That is why I am asking Senator Kelly and Sinema to support the Biden Administration's 30 x30 conservation plan.
Barbara Brooks
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.