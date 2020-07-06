Letter: Support for all service personnel
View Comments

Letter: Support for all service personnel

Amid the many serious issues today, I want to affirm all groups who protect and serve us, specifically health care workers, firefighters, and police personnel. Yes, all of them.

My perception is that Star articles appropriately emphasize the heroic and heart-warming stories about health care workers and firefighters. In contrast, too many stories regarding police personnel have a very negative emphasis. This must be very disheartening for current and prospective police personnel.

I realize that there are problematic members within each group, but the majority are hard working, other-oriented, and risk-taking individuals working to benefit all of us. What kind of society would we be without them?

News media have an obligation to provide objective and fair reports. It seems this ethical obligation has been eroded in the current climate and 24/7 coverage. This is a loss for everyone and damages our civil and democratic society.

Sheila Corcoran-Perry

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News