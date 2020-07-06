Letter: Support for all service personnel

Amid the many serious issues today, I want to affirm all groups who protect and serve us, specifically health care workers, firefighters, and police personnel. Yes, all of them.
My perception is that Star articles appropriately emphasize the heroic and heart-warming stories about health care workers and firefighters. In contrast, too many stories regarding police personnel have a very negative emphasis. This must be very disheartening for current and prospective police personnel.
I realize that there are problematic members within each group, but the majority are hard working, other-oriented, and risk-taking individuals working to benefit all of us. What kind of society would we be without them?
News media have an obligation to provide objective and fair reports. It seems this ethical obligation has been eroded in the current climate and 24/7 coverage. This is a loss for everyone and damages our civil and democratic society.
Sheila Corcoran-Perry
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!