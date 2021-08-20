 Skip to main content
Letter: Support for Carbon Pricing
Letter: Support for Carbon Pricing

Dear Editor,

I read the OP-ED piece in today’s paper (Aug 19) by Carran and Scott about House Resolution 2307, Senate Bills 685 and 2085 that will create rebates to tax payers from fees levied on the carbon in fossil fuels and from a tariff on imported goods that use fossil fuels. I applaud Carran and Scott for detailing the advantages of this legislation. It is designed to mitigate the negative impact of fossil fuels on our climate. And because the legislation would employ a free market approach, I believe the authors are correct when they argue that it provides the best, fairest, and most acceptable way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. I urge Arizona senators Sinema and Kelly along with representatives Kirkpatrick, O’Halleran and Grijalva to join other legislators in the bipartisan effort to pass this legislation.

Jeff Eighmy

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

