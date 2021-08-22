 Skip to main content
Letter: Support for Governor Ducey
Letter: Support for Governor Ducey

So, there are about 168 cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants of Pima County, as reported at Tucson.com today.

I wish that I had faced such favorable odds during my ground combat tours as an officer of Marines!

Thus, I support Governor Ducey's characterization of President Biden's administration as "weak and pathetic" in reacting to the Delta variant, in loss of control of the US Southern border, in abandoning our Afghan allies, on proposing out-of-control federal spending, and on focusing on equality of results, not equality of opportunity.

I wish that Ducey could run again.

DR JAMES STEWART

Foothills

