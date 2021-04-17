 Skip to main content
Letter: Support for House Resolution 2307
Letter: Support for House Resolution 2307

Re: the April 6 article "Lessons from COVID could help with the climate."

This guest editorial was spot-on: Government and private enterprise working together can bring rapid change. Let government place a rising fee on carbon emissions and the private sector will find creative ways to reduce those emissions. A bill to do this is in the House.

HR-2307 places a rising fee on carbon, returns the proceeds to American families, and requires imports to pay the same fee. Analysis shows carbon emissions declining by 30% in five years and reaching net zero by 2050–all while improving health, creating new jobs, and growing the economy. Already supported by scientists, economists and the business community, it now needs Representatives Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, and O’Halleran to become co-sponsors. It isn’t all we must do but the free market is the quickest, strongest and most durable force we have. We need to let it go to work.

Mike Carran

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

