Letter: Support for House Resolution 763

Thanks to the Star and Professor Pickrell for August 10th’s excellent editorial on pricing carbon and rebating those fees to the American public. While it is not all we must do, imposing a fee on carbon is the most impactful way to reduce greenhouse gases. Currently a bill in Congress would accomplish exactly that.
HR-763 would place a slowly rising fee on carbon emissions, rebate the proceeds to American families, and impose the same fee on imported goods. Within the bill are protections for our military and for farmers to assist with costs. Economic modeling of the plan shows a rapid and dramatic reduction of carbon emissions with minimal imposition of regulations. Representatives Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, and O’Halleran and Senators McSally and Sinema need to lend their support.
Mike Carran
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
