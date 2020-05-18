Letter: Support for House Resolution 763

Re: the May 9 article "Carbon-tax bill before Congress comes with unacceptable trade-off."
Like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change requires flattening the curve, the pandemic to prevent overwhelming health care, climate change to prevent overwhelming the environment.
Barbara Warren’s guest opinion suggests that citizens not support HR-763. While I have great respect for her work on environmental issues, I think in this instance she is wrong.
HR-763 will quickly and dramatically reduce carbon emissions, is supported by economists and many environmental activists, is economically advantageous to most low and middle income families, protects farmers from fuel price shocks, encourages world-wide adoption of carbon pricing, reduces death and illness from air pollution, and has the support of 80 members of Congress. While it isn’t the only thing we must do, it is one of the very good things we can do now. Please contact your representatives and ask them to support HR-763 by going to www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
Kathy Benson
Northeast side
