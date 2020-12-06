Letter: Support for House Resolution 763

Janet Yellen, President-elect Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary is no ideologue; she is informed by research and data and has advocated for a market-based method to mitigate harm from climate change. Such a plan (HR-763) has been introduced in the House. It has three extremely attractive components.
It places a slowly rising fee on carbon, returns 97% of that fee to taxpayers, and imposes the same fee on imported goods. Because the fee rises slowly, business has time to adopt cleaner energy. Because the fee is returned to American households, families are provided money to switch to cleaner energy. Because the fee is placed on imports, other countries are incentivized to manufacturing with cleaner energy.
The plan is endorsed by 28 Nobel Laureate economists, by political leaders, by environmental scientists, by ordinary citizens. It is time for Representatives Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, and O’Halleran to become Co-Sponsors of this vital legislation. Incoming Senator Kelly and Senator Sinema need to lend their support as well.
Mike Carran
Northeast side
