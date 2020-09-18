 Skip to main content
Letter: Support for Martha McSally
The 2020 Election will unfold historical outcomes--time that Voters can be subjected to persuasive rhetoric: Promote tyranny or restore law & order, protect or murder the unborn, reduce or increase taxes, generate more jobs, etc. As proud Americans, my husband & I support the Constitution of the United State, pro-military/law enforcement, pro-traditional values, henceforth, we STRONGLY advocate the re-election Senator Martha McSally! We must not succumb to opponent Mark Kelly's campaign ads. Remember the "bait and switch" that occurred when Obamacare passed? We recently moved from Nor California to Arizona to escape high taxes, insane laws already difficult to enforce, let alone recent ones passed by the Governor, exorbitant healthcare cost, small businesses struggling(pre-COVD19), liberal education for young minds...a few reasons precipitating our "exodus" from "tarnished" Golden State. We implore our Arizonan friends, NOT to "Californize" Arizona/USA by electing Mark Kelly! He will transform Arizona by raising taxes, move towards SOCIALIZE medicine! The fighting SPIRIT of Martha will prevail for prosperity for America!

Arlene Stassinos

Southeast side

