Letter: Support for Ukraine
Like most Americans, I have been watching in horror, and anger, the events unfolding in Ukraine where a brazen attack on civil liberties, territorial sovereignty and international law and order is currently taking place under the direction of a ruthless, corrupt, and dangerous autocrat. I give my full support to the sanctions President Biden and our G7 and NATO allies are delivering and hope the more moderate, and hawkish, voices in Congress on both sides of the aisle prevail. This is no time for isolationism. The rise of autocratic rule is an existential threat not only to our safety and security but the institution of democracy itself. In keeping with the spirit of collective defense from NATO’s Article 5, we would do well to remember Dr. King’s words, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” My thoughts and prayers for the people of Ukraine and the Russian soldiers conscripted into this cold, callous and destructive course of action.

Tim Kennedy

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

