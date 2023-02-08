As a sympathizer of Ukraine in the Russian invasion, I also have an opinion on how to support their effort. The Ukraine’s, being knowledgeable of our military capabilities, do request the best and most sophisticated of our systems such as the Abrams Battle tanks, long range Hi-Mars and Jet fighters. No one seems to mention a system that could be critical in ground support as a tank Killer, and which could be easily deployed, that being our A10 Warthog. As the A10 system is now being phased out, it should be easy to train their pilots and to deploy, all by this spring to counter act the anticipated Russian advances The A10s would be useful as a ground support system and tank killer in the coming spring offensive. And. as for the A10, it could be a sort of Last Hurrah.